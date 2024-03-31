nCino’s (NCNO) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

William Blair reissued their outperform rating on shares of nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, RTT News reports. William Blair also issued estimates for nCino’s FY2026 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NCNO. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of nCino from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of nCino from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on nCino from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded nCino from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, nCino has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.40.

NASDAQ NCNO opened at $37.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 0.44. nCino has a 52-week low of $21.26 and a 52-week high of $37.48.

In other nCino news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total transaction of $129,860.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,387 shares in the company, valued at $755,113.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider April Rieger sold 1,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total value of $44,763.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,731.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total value of $129,860.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,113.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,935 shares of company stock worth $1,069,845 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCNO. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of nCino by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in nCino by 218.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in nCino by 643.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in nCino by 41.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in nCino by 47.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

