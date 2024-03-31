Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) PT Raised to $20.00

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Free Report) had its price objective increased by HC Wainwright from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Delcath Systems’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.76 EPS.
Delcath Systems Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:DCTH opened at $4.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.51. Delcath Systems has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $7.99.
Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.48 million. Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 2,308.86% and a negative return on equity of 563.60%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.86) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Delcath Systems will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Delcath Systems
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Delcath Systems by 107.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the second quarter worth $40,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the third quarter worth $63,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.
Delcath Systems Company Profile
Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Delcath Systems
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for Delcath Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delcath Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.