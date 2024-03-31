Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) PT Raised to $20.00

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Free Report) had its price objective increased by HC Wainwright from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Delcath Systems’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Delcath Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DCTH opened at $4.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.51. Delcath Systems has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $7.99.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.48 million. Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 2,308.86% and a negative return on equity of 563.60%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.86) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Delcath Systems will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Delcath Systems

In related news, Director Gil Aharon bought 26,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.72 per share, with a total value of $100,001.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,069,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,979,321.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Delcath Systems by 107.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the second quarter worth $40,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the third quarter worth $63,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Delcath Systems Company Profile

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

Featured Stories

