Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Price Target Raised to $200.00

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on UHS. UBS Group increased their price target on Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com raised Universal Health Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $144.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $176.29.

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $182.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.90. Universal Health Services has a 12 month low of $119.90 and a 12 month high of $183.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.11. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 13.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.80%.

In related news, CFO Steve Filton sold 35,000 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total value of $6,188,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,785 shares in the company, valued at $12,162,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UHS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 48.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,967,220 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $247,339,000 after purchasing an additional 638,166 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 32,501.2% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 570,847 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $87,020,000 after buying an additional 569,096 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at $86,117,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 12,924.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 503,935 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $76,820,000 after buying an additional 500,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services in the second quarter valued at $74,152,000. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

