Susquehanna Cuts Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) Price Target to $84.00

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) had its price objective cut by Susquehanna from $85.00 to $84.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a positive rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. TD Securities cut Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.88.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Down 0.3 %
Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 31.29%. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.1415 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.83%.
Institutional Trading of Canadian Pacific Kansas City
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 452.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 519 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Canadian Pacific Kansas City
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.
