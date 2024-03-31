Brokerages Set Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) PT at $102.88

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.88.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DELL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

In other news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 1,019,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $112,173,482.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 535,816 shares in the company, valued at $58,971,908.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 624,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $74,809,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,787,791 shares in the company, valued at $4,766,577,361.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 1,019,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $112,173,482.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 535,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,971,908.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,558,306 shares of company stock worth $956,098,061 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DELL. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 200.0% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $114.11 on Friday. Dell Technologies has a 12-month low of $38.64 and a 12-month high of $131.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.47. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 172.07% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.87%.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

