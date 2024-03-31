Analysts Set Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Price Target at $4.90

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.80.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LCID. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Lucid Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Lucid Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Lucid Group from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, March 25th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,706,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,184,000 after purchasing an additional 334,923 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,250,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,486,000 after purchasing an additional 9,175,312 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 290,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group stock opened at $2.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.04. Lucid Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $8.87.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $157.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.88 million. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 475.15% and a negative return on equity of 57.00%. Lucid Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lucid Group will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

