Analysts Set ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) PT at $37.50

Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CHX shares. Piper Sandler downgraded ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ChampionX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, insider William Jr. O’dell sold 27,178 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $978,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,078,928. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in ChampionX by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in ChampionX by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 39,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in ChampionX by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in ChampionX by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

CHX opened at $35.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ChampionX has a 52 week low of $24.98 and a 52 week high of $38.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.43.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. ChampionX had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $943.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ChampionX will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is an increase from ChampionX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. ChampionX’s payout ratio is currently 21.66%.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

