HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Friday, December 1st. BTIG Research upped their target price on CleanSpark from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a $8.00 target price (down from $9.00) on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Friday, December 8th. Chardan Capital upped their price target on CleanSpark from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CleanSpark from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CleanSpark currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.05.

CLSK stock opened at $21.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.57. CleanSpark has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $24.72.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.26. CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 38.09% and a negative return on equity of 16.25%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CleanSpark will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CleanSpark news, Director Roger Paul Beynon sold 10,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $195,921.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,650.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CleanSpark news, Director Roger Paul Beynon sold 10,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $195,921.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,650.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman S. Matthew Schultz sold 322,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $6,754,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,698,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,539,189.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,169,620 shares of company stock worth $24,963,509 in the last 90 days. 3.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLSK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in CleanSpark by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,433,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235,171 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,048,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,775,000 after purchasing an additional 515,314 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CleanSpark by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,797,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,159,000 after buying an additional 1,682,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,563,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,866,000 after buying an additional 3,085,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

