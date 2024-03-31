Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Price Target to $44.00

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Evolent Health in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Evolent Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on Evolent Health from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.70.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Evolent Health

Evolent Health Stock Up 0.2 %

EVH stock opened at $32.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.82. Evolent Health has a twelve month low of $23.33 and a twelve month high of $36.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.82 and a beta of 1.54.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.13. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $556.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.87 million. Research analysts expect that Evolent Health will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Evolent Health

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Evolent Health by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,313,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,584,000 after buying an additional 4,073,959 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Evolent Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,520,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Evolent Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,759,000. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in Evolent Health by 57.4% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,448,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Evolent Health by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,675,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,400 shares in the last quarter.

Evolent Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.