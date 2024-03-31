Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Price Target Raised to $790.00

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $700.00 to $790.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CTAS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $673.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $630.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cintas presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $649.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $687.03 on Thursday. Cintas has a 52 week low of $438.59 and a 52 week high of $704.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $624.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $569.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $69.64 billion, a PE ratio of 47.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.27.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.26. Cintas had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cintas will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,299,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,206,969,000 after purchasing an additional 112,361 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,782,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,880,122,000 after purchasing an additional 14,694 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,352,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,131,615,000 after purchasing an additional 123,468 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,871,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $863,795,000 after purchasing an additional 41,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $872,895,000. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

