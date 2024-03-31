Piper Sandler Boosts Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Price Target to $88.00

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $85.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

GSHD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $82.43.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GSHD

Goosehead Insurance Stock Up 2.5 %

Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $66.62 on Thursday. Goosehead Insurance has a 1-year low of $49.42 and a 1-year high of $92.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 116.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.41.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 392.58%. The business had revenue of $63.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 36,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $2,722,368.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,915,587.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Goosehead Insurance news, COO Mark Miller acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.86 per share, with a total value of $369,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 36,337 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $2,722,368.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,915,587.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 7,582 shares of company stock valued at $561,249 and have sold 68,617 shares valued at $5,291,137. Corporate insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goosehead Insurance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. USA Financial Formulas boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 5,350.0% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.