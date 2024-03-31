Piper Sandler Reiterates Overweight Rating for Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO)

Piper Sandler restated their overweight rating on shares of Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $180.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Korro Bio from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Korro Bio in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Korro Bio in a report on Friday, January 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ KRRO opened at $90.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.28. Korro Bio has a 52-week low of $9.15 and a 52-week high of $97.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRRO. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Korro Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Korro Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $53,648,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Korro Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $4,352,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Korro Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Korro Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $504,000. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Korro Bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines based on editing RNA for the treatment of rare and highly prevalent diseases. Korro Bio, Inc is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

