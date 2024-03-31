Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVEF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,100 shares, a decrease of 28.3% from the February 29th total of 194,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 60.5 days.

Vivendi Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VIVEF stock opened at $10.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.02 and a 200-day moving average of $10.06. Vivendi has a one year low of $8.57 and a one year high of $11.75.

Get Vivendi alerts:

About Vivendi

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Vivendi SE operates as an entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Havas, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, Generosity and Solidarity, and Corporate segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.