Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Price Target Raised to $101.00

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

EHC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Encompass Health from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Friday, February 9th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Encompass Health from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.22.

EHC stock opened at $82.58 on Thursday. Encompass Health has a 1 year low of $52.56 and a 1 year high of $83.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.99.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Analysts anticipate that Encompass Health will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.29%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 318.9% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,900 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Encompass Health by 239.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,969,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,275 shares in the last quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC acquired a new stake in Encompass Health in the fourth quarter valued at $75,424,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 4th quarter worth $69,178,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,776,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,286,000 after purchasing an additional 731,015 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

