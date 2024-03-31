ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSF) Short Interest Update

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,400 shares, a decline of 39.3% from the February 29th total of 229,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,394.0 days.

ENN Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:XNGSF opened at $7.51 on Friday. ENN Energy has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.52.

Get ENN Energy alerts:

ENN Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business.

Receive News & Ratings for ENN Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENN Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.