ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSF) Short Interest Update

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,400 shares, a decline of 39.3% from the February 29th total of 229,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,394.0 days.
ENN Energy Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:XNGSF opened at $7.51 on Friday. ENN Energy has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.52.
ENN Energy Company Profile
