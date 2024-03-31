Bank of America Boosts BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Price Target to $115.00

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Bank of America from $82.00 to $115.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and set a $95.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com lowered BWX Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $89.00.

Shares of BWXT opened at $102.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.75 and a 200 day moving average of $82.33. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.73. BWX Technologies has a 12 month low of $60.17 and a 12 month high of $107.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $725.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.42 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BWX Technologies will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 30.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

