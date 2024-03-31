Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) PT Lowered to $9.00

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Westport Fuel Systems presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.10.

Get Westport Fuel Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WPRT

Westport Fuel Systems Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westport Fuel Systems

NASDAQ WPRT opened at $6.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $115.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.25. Westport Fuel Systems has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WPRT. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 107.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 18,076 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 70.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,226 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 251.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,111 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 25,111 shares during the last quarter. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer and Independent Aftermarket segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Fuel Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.