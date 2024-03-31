Susquehanna Boosts Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target to $255.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) had its price target upped by Susquehanna from $245.00 to $255.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Union Pacific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Union Pacific from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $251.33.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Union Pacific

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP opened at $245.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $150.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $247.94 and a 200-day moving average of $230.84. Union Pacific has a 52-week low of $190.37 and a 52-week high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.71%.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Union Pacific

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 90,390.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,836,353,000 after buying an additional 13,682,419 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,832,127,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,128,575 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $840,702,000 after buying an additional 2,151,893 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,496,708 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,119,295,000 after buying an additional 2,119,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 638.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $550,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,490 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.