Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Price Target Cut to $45.00

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Barrington Research from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Franklin Covey’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FC. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Franklin Covey from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised Franklin Covey from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Franklin Covey presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.33.

Shares of FC opened at $39.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.04. Franklin Covey has a one year low of $32.19 and a one year high of $48.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $521.77 million, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.22.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.17. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $68.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.88 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Franklin Covey will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Franklin Covey in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Franklin Covey in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Covey in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Franklin Covey by 289.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Covey in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

