McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) PT Raised to $68.00 at Citigroup

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a sell rating on the stock.

MKC has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Consumer Edge cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.43.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on MKC

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 1.0 %

MKC stock opened at $76.81 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.82. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $59.13 and a fifty-two week high of $94.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.12%.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $539,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,738. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $326,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,554,601.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $539,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,738. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McCormick & Company, Incorporated

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Get Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.