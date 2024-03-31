Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Earns “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $30.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th.

TNP opened at $25.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.54. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $26.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.26 million, a PE ratio of 2.81 and a beta of -0.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNP. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 100.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,182 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the third quarter worth $91,000. 19.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. It also operates a fleet of double-hull vessels, comprising of conventional tankers, LNG carriers, and suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

