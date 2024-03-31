Morgan Stanley Raises nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Price Target to $30.00

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NCNO. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on nCino from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on nCino from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on nCino from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.40.

Shares of NCNO stock opened at $37.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.81. nCino has a 52 week low of $21.26 and a 52 week high of $37.48. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.37, a PEG ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 0.44.

In other nCino news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $27,874.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,770 shares in the company, valued at $647,608.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other nCino news, insider Matthew Royce Hansen sold 5,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $206,098.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 228,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,918,010.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $27,874.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,770 shares in the company, valued at $647,608.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,935 shares of company stock worth $1,069,845 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCNO. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of nCino by 45.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 27,452 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of nCino in the third quarter valued at about $1,161,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of nCino by 85.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 64,446 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nCino in the third quarter valued at about $3,171,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of nCino by 6.4% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,339,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,582,000 after purchasing an additional 80,556 shares during the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

