Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) PT Raised to $39.00 at Evercore ISI

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) had its target price upped by Evercore ISI from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.63.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $36.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.91. Citizens Financial Group has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $36.35.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 54.02%.

Insider Activity at Citizens Financial Group

In related news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 4,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $151,198.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,902.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Citizens Financial Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 100.8% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 93.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

