Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML) Receives $55.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.80.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRML. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Tourmaline Bio from $41.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

In related news, Director Mark Mcdade purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 448,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,574,007.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRML. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tourmaline Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tourmaline Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tourmaline Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Tourmaline Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tourmaline Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tourmaline Bio stock opened at $22.90 on Friday. Tourmaline Bio has a one year low of $9.18 and a one year high of $48.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.69. The company has a market cap of $587.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.45.

Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Bio will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tourmaline Bio, Inc operates as a clinical biotechnology company that develops medicines for patients with life-altering immune and inflammatory diseases. It develops TOUR006, a human anti-IL-6 monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to interleukin-6, a key proinflammatory cytokine involved in the pathogenesis of many autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.

