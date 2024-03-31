CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised CVB Financial to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on CVB Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wedbush dropped their price target on CVB Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stephens started coverage on CVB Financial in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised CVB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

In related news, CFO E Allen Nicholson bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.77 per share, with a total value of $33,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,548,038.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CFO E Allen Nicholson bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.77 per share, with a total value of $33,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,548,038.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director George A. Borba, Jr. bought 59,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,104.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 626,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,509,498.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 63,601 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,145 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 96.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 145.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 277.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ CVBF opened at $17.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.69. CVB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.66 and a fifty-two week high of $21.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.45.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 33.26%. The company had revenue of $138.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.88 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVB Financial will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVB Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.31%.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

