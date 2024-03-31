Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) Receives $34.58 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.58.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BLBD shares. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Blue Bird in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Blue Bird from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Blue Bird from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th.

NASDAQ:BLBD opened at $38.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.12. Blue Bird has a 12-month low of $17.37 and a 12-month high of $38.80.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $317.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.00 million. Blue Bird had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 223.85%. Research analysts expect that Blue Bird will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Phil Horlock sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $1,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,044,548. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Phil Horlock sold 50,000 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $1,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,044,548. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gurminder S. Bedi sold 8,719 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $274,212.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,896 shares in the company, valued at $594,279.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,257,597 shares of company stock valued at $139,735,973 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP raised its position in Blue Bird by 113.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 220.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 198.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Blue Bird by 325.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

