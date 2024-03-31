Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Receives $144.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $144.50.

JBL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus downgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on Jabil from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

Insider Transactions at Jabil

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jabil

In related news, SVP Roberto Ferri sold 6,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.97, for a total value of $803,604.51. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,875,434.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Jabil news, SVP Roberto Ferri sold 6,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.97, for a total value of $803,604.51. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,875,434.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.09, for a total transaction of $6,304,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,809,194 shares in the company, valued at $228,121,271.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 105,658 shares of company stock valued at $13,316,271. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Jabil by 87.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Amundi raised its stake in Jabil by 419.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Jabil during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Stock Performance

NYSE:JBL opened at $133.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Jabil has a 1 year low of $75.48 and a 1 year high of $156.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.86.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.75%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

