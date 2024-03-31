Brokerages Set Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) PT at $35.82

Shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.82.

FVRR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Fiverr International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler cut Fiverr International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Fiverr International in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Fiverr International in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on FVRR

Fiverr International Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of FVRR stock opened at $21.07 on Friday. Fiverr International has a twelve month low of $20.04 and a twelve month high of $37.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.99. The company has a market capitalization of $814.36 million, a P/E ratio of 234.11 and a beta of 1.73.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. Fiverr International had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $91.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. Fiverr International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Fiverr International will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FVRR. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Fiverr International during the 4th quarter valued at $19,193,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 144.5% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 862,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,490,000 after acquiring an additional 510,000 shares during the last quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fiverr International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,882,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Fiverr International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,291,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 284,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,399,000 after purchasing an additional 92,226 shares during the last quarter. 59.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiverr International Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes various categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.