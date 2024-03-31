Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) Short Interest Up 60.0% in March

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the February 29th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 8,461 shares during the last quarter. 12.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WVVI opened at $5.24 on Friday. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 12 month low of $4.63 and a 12 month high of $6.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.32.

Willamette Valley Vineyards ( NASDAQ:WVVI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative return on equity of 4.09% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $10.75 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Willamette Valley Vineyards in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct Sales and Distributor Sales. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Brut, Brut Rose, and Blanc de Blancs under the Domaine Willamette label.

