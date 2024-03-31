ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFOX) Short Interest Up 38.1% in March

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFOX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 191,000 shares, an increase of 38.1% from the February 29th total of 138,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 665,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

ZeroFox Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZFOX opened at $1.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.85. ZeroFox has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.26.

Get ZeroFox alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ZeroFox in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

Insider Transactions at ZeroFox

In other news, CRO Scott O’rourke sold 28,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total value of $31,791.20. Following the sale, the executive now owns 732,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $820,057.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Scott O’rourke sold 28,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total value of $31,791.20. Following the sale, the executive now owns 732,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $820,057.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Christopher Foster sold 80,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total transaction of $90,207.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,370,476 shares in the company, valued at $11,614,933.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 232,200 shares of company stock valued at $260,064 over the last 90 days. 23.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZeroFox

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Luminus Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ZeroFox by 3.6% in the third quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 59,352 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of ZeroFox in the fourth quarter valued at $1,127,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ZeroFox by 18.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 49,633 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of ZeroFox in the third quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ZeroFox in the second quarter valued at about $278,000. 37.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ZeroFox

(Get Free Report)

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of software-as-a-service-based external cybersecurity solutions that focuses on exposing, disrupting, and responding to threats outside the traditional corporate perimeter. The company offers ZeroFox Protection provides real-time asset and vulnerability awareness of external-facing internet accessible digital footprint and enables organizations to configure protective capabilities to continuously protect external assets; ZeroFox Intelligence provides threat intelligence solutions that enable customers to directly search across company's data lake of global threat indicators, tactics, adversary intelligence, exploits, and vulnerabilities; ZeroFox Disruption leverages company's platform to report, block, and take down an attack's core components across the internet; and ZeroFox Response enables organizations to provide the required 24×7 level of support necessary to quickly respond to cyber incidents including external attacks, data loss or exfiltration, ransomware, and potential breaches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ZeroFox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZeroFox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.