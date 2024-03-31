Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) PT Lowered to $0.30

Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $0.50 to $0.30 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $0.75 price target on shares of Bakkt in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

BKKT stock opened at $0.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $147.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 4.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.24. Bakkt has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $2.75.

In other Bakkt news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc bought 2,762,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $2,402,947.83. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,476,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,504,420.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, General Counsel Marc D’annunzio sold 50,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total value of $44,217.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 566,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,634.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc acquired 2,762,009 shares of Bakkt stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $2,402,947.83. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,476,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,504,420.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,383 shares of company stock valued at $117,525 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKKT. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Bakkt by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Bakkt by 320.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Bakkt by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 251,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Bakkt during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bakkt by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 492,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 10,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.11% of the company’s stock.

Bakkt Holdings, Inc offers a platform for crypto and redeeming loyalty points. The company's institutional-grade technology platform offers various solutions, such as Custody, an institutional-grade custody solution for market participants; Crypto Connect, a platform that enables consumers, businesses, and institutions to buy, sell, and store crypto in a digital experience; Crypto Rewards that focuses on enabling customers to earn crypto rewards, as well as redeem existing reward currencies into crypto; and Crypto Payouts for customers to automatically invest a portion of payments into crypto.

