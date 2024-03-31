JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target to $345.00

RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $329.00 to $345.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on RH from $345.00 to $309.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and set a $335.00 price objective (up from $285.00) on shares of RH in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on RH from $256.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of RH in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $329.75.

RH Price Performance

Shares of RH opened at $348.26 on Thursday. RH has a one year low of $207.26 and a one year high of $406.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.52, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $275.27 and a 200 day moving average of $268.46.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.99). RH had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 199.51%. The company had revenue of $738.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that RH will post 11.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at RH

In related news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,624 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.50, for a total value of $694,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 23.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RH

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RH. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in RH by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in RH by 0.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in RH by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in RH by 61.6% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of RH by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

