Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Paragon 28 stock opened at $12.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.43. Paragon 28 has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $19.72.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Paragon 28 had a negative net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. Sell-side analysts expect that Paragon 28 will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Paragon 28 news, insider Albert Dacosta purchased 28,000 shares of Paragon 28 stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.12 per share, with a total value of $255,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,339,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,692,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Paragon 28 by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Paragon 28 by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 10,685 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paragon 28 by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 502,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,408,000 after purchasing an additional 50,345 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paragon 28 by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,118,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,725,000 after purchasing an additional 395,762 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paragon 28 by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares during the period. 63.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paragon 28, Inc develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

