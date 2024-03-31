Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Sprinklr from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sprinklr from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.15.

Shares of NYSE:CXM opened at $12.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.33. Sprinklr has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $17.14.

In related news, major shareholder Battery Partners Ix, Llc sold 10,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total transaction of $124,983.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,614.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Diane Adams sold 16,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $216,298.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 251,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,274,960.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Battery Partners Ix, Llc sold 10,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total value of $124,983.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,614.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 195,682 shares of company stock worth $2,476,123. Insiders own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprinklr by 308.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sprinklr during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Sprinklr by 126.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

