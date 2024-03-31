Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Rating Reiterated by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated their outperform rating on shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $159.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on COF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $131.55.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Capital One Financial stock opened at $148.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.67. The stock has a market cap of $56.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.47. Capital One Financial has a 12-month low of $83.93 and a 12-month high of $149.27.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 9.88%. Equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

Institutional Trading of Capital One Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COF. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 1,658.3% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 726.7% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 726.7% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.