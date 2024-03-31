Needham & Company LLC Increases Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Price Target to $13.50

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $13.00 to $13.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. William Blair raised Cellebrite DI from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Bank of America raised Cellebrite DI from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.10.

Get Cellebrite DI alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Cellebrite DI

Cellebrite DI Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of Cellebrite DI stock opened at $11.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.75 and a 200 day moving average of $8.85. Cellebrite DI has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $12.50.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $93.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.43 million. Cellebrite DI had a positive return on equity of 173.14% and a negative net margin of 24.94%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cellebrite DI will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cellebrite DI

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLBT. IGP Investments G.P.L.P LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the fourth quarter worth $182,619,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the third quarter worth $50,270,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 53,737.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,144,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,900 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the fourth quarter worth $12,913,000. Finally, Voss Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 207.7% in the fourth quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,835,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,580 shares during the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cellebrite DI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. Its DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cellebrite DI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellebrite DI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.