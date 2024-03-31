Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perma-Fix Environmental Services

Shares of PESI stock opened at $11.89 on Thursday. Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $13.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.85 and its 200-day moving average is $8.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 396.33 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 34,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 590,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 47,814 shares during the period. Potomac Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 298,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. 25.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Perma-Fix Environmental Services

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. The company through Treatment and Services segments. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

