DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their neutral rating on shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded DURECT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRRX opened at $1.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.82. DURECT has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $7.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average of $1.30.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRRX. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DURECT during the second quarter worth $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DURECT during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DURECT during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of DURECT by 5,370.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,565 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of DURECT by 118.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,635 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. 28.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

