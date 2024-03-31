BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.66.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on BP from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.60 to $42.30 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. TD Securities upped their target price on BP from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on BP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Shares of BP stock opened at $37.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $106.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.13 and a 200-day moving average of $36.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. BP has a 1-year low of $33.52 and a 1-year high of $40.84.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $52.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.14 billion. BP had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BP will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.4362 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. BP’s payout ratio is currently 33.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of BP in the third quarter worth approximately $1,122,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP in the third quarter worth approximately $1,163,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BP by 44.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,943,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $245,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

