Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Sirius XM from $3.60 to $4.10 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an underweight rating and issued a $4.50 target price (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Benchmark lowered their target price on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.84.
Sirius XM Trading Down 0.5 %
Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 42.54% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sirius XM will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.
Sirius XM Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.0266 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 34.38%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Sirius XM
In other Sirius XM news, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $527,293.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 746,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,659,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sirius XM news, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total transaction of $3,936,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,091,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,370,042.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $527,293.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 746,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,659,398.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIRI. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 315.6% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 40,243,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,130,000 after acquiring an additional 30,559,834 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 482.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,641,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,178,000 after acquiring an additional 12,129,166 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 169.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,303,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,572,000 after buying an additional 6,482,109 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,127,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,762,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,295,000 after buying an additional 4,411,282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.
About Sirius XM
Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.
