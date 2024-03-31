Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.14.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVTR. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company.

Avantor Price Performance

NYSE:AVTR opened at $25.57 on Tuesday. Avantor has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $26.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.27, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.07.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Avantor will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Avantor

In other news, EVP James Bramwell sold 6,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $151,911.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,992.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Avantor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 565.5% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 815.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Further Reading

