CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$19.50.

CIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC upped their price target on CI Financial from C$15.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. TD Securities upgraded CI Financial from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CI Financial from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James set a C$19.00 price target on CI Financial and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th.

Get CI Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CIX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CI Financial

CI Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in CI Financial by 28.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CI Financial by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of CI Financial by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. 10.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIX opened at C$17.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.49, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.13, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.17. CI Financial has a one year low of C$12.01 and a one year high of C$18.69.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.08. CI Financial had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of C$715.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$656.72 million. Analysts predict that CI Financial will post 3.5785124 EPS for the current year.

About CI Financial

(Get Free Report

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.