ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

ZTO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. HSBC decreased their target price on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ZTO Express (Cayman) Trading Down 1.6 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. 41.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $20.94 on Tuesday. ZTO Express has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $30.05. The stock has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.14 and its 200-day moving average is $21.26.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. ZTO Express (Cayman)’s dividend payout ratio is 41.22%.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

