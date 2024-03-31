Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Receives $48.38 Average PT from Analysts

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.38.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TARS shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Get Tarsus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TARS opened at $36.35 on Friday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $11.33 and a 1-year high of $40.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.85.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel Bryan Wahl sold 4,436 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $135,741.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,100.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 10,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $318,699.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,553.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Bryan Wahl sold 4,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $135,741.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 40,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,100.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,496 shares of company stock worth $749,578. 11.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,152,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,835,000 after buying an additional 271,640 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,199,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,750,000 after acquiring an additional 742,493 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,595,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,309,000 after purchasing an additional 43,699 shares in the last quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd raised its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,200,000 after purchasing an additional 185,000 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,399,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.