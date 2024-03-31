HC Wainwright Boosts Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) Price Target to $9.00

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HUT. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Hut 8 in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Hut 8 from $3.25 to $15.00 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

Shares of HUT stock opened at $11.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.34 and its 200 day moving average is $6.55. Hut 8 has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.61. The company has a market capitalization of $489.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 3.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Hut 8 by 6.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 62,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Hut 8 by 11.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Hut 8 by 6.7% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 69,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hut 8 by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Hut 8 in the first quarter worth $28,000. 31.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hut 8 Corp. provides digital asset mining and high-performance computing infrastructure solutions in Canada. It operates computing infrastructure sites mines Bitcoin, as well as delivers cloud, colocation, and computing services to enterprise customers. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Miami, Florida.

