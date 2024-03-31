West Fraser Timber’s (WFG) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $97.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on WFG. Scotiabank set a $100.00 price objective on West Fraser Timber and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, West Fraser Timber currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $104.92.

West Fraser Timber stock opened at $86.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.20 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.07 and a 200-day moving average of $77.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. West Fraser Timber has a 52 week low of $64.11 and a 52 week high of $90.17.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter. West Fraser Timber had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.29%. On average, analysts expect that West Fraser Timber will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -27.91%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in West Fraser Timber by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 32.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after acquiring an additional 12,853 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,651,000 after acquiring an additional 48,652 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in West Fraser Timber by 526.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 18,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in West Fraser Timber by 286.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,385,000 after purchasing an additional 66,401 shares during the period. 40.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

