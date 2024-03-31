Truist Financial Trims Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Target Price to $70.00

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Cowen started coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $82.43.

NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $66.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.29. Goosehead Insurance has a twelve month low of $49.42 and a twelve month high of $92.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.62 and a 200-day moving average of $74.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 392.58%. The company had revenue of $63.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 8,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $716,607.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 8,952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $716,607.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 36,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $2,722,368.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at $9,915,587.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 7,582 shares of company stock valued at $561,249 and have sold 68,617 shares valued at $5,291,137. Insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSHD. USA Financial Formulas lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 5,350.0% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the third quarter worth $37,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

