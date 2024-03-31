Royal Bank of Canada Raises Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Price Target to $7.00

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $6.50 to $7.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $6.25 price target on shares of Gatos Silver in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

Gatos Silver Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GATO opened at $8.39 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.07. Gatos Silver has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $8.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.16 and a beta of 2.15.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GATO. FMR LLC grew its stake in Gatos Silver by 31.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,702,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,025 shares in the last quarter. Condire Management LP grew its stake in Gatos Silver by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 5,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,605,000 after purchasing an additional 75,085 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Gatos Silver by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,542,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,305,000 after purchasing an additional 63,615 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. grew its stake in Gatos Silver by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 3,496,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,848,000 after purchasing an additional 291,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exor Capital LLP grew its stake in Gatos Silver by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 3,449,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,695,000 after purchasing an additional 576,790 shares in the last quarter. 44.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gatos Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver deposits. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos mine in Chihuahua, Mexico.

Featured Stories

