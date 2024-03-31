CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Price Target Raised to $20.00

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSKFree Report) had its price target hoisted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CLSK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of CleanSpark from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of CleanSpark from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a $8.00 price target (down from $9.00) on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Friday, December 8th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CleanSpark from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.05.

CleanSpark Stock Down 8.2 %

NASDAQ:CLSK opened at $21.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.35 and its 200 day moving average is $9.57. CleanSpark has a 12 month low of $2.38 and a 12 month high of $24.72.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSKGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.26. CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 38.09% and a negative return on equity of 16.25%. The business had revenue of $73.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CleanSpark will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Roger Paul Beynon sold 10,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $195,921.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,650.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Gary Anthony Vecchiarelli sold 26,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $549,286.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 554,391 shares in the company, valued at $11,603,403.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger Paul Beynon sold 10,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $195,921.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 141,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,650.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,169,620 shares of company stock worth $24,963,509. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CleanSpark

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in CleanSpark by 14.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in CleanSpark by 8.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 183,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 14,977 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CleanSpark by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,294 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in CleanSpark by 15.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 6,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CleanSpark by 10.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,524,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,228,000 after purchasing an additional 246,633 shares during the last quarter. 43.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

