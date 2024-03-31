BMO Capital Markets Cuts Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Price Target to $90.00

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

GSHD has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen started coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $82.43.

Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $66.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. Goosehead Insurance has a 12 month low of $49.42 and a 12 month high of $92.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 116.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.29.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 392.58% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $63.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.18 million. Analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 8,952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $716,607.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel John Terry O’connor acquired 1,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.46 per share, with a total value of $73,460.00. Following the purchase, the general counsel now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $73,460. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 8,952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $716,607.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 7,582 shares of company stock valued at $561,249 and sold 68,617 shares valued at $5,291,137. 48.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,897,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,236,000 after acquiring an additional 212,130 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,369,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,589,000 after acquiring an additional 36,676 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,569,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,677,000 after acquiring an additional 131,733 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,605,000 after acquiring an additional 351,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 932,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,262,000 after acquiring an additional 182,952 shares during the last quarter.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

